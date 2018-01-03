Maxwell, Wade axed from Australia's ODI squad to play England

Regulars and Matthew were axed from Australia's squad today for this month's one-day international series against



Chief selector said Maxwell was omitted over consistency concerns, while takes the wicketkeeping gloves from following his outstanding form in the Ashes Test series.



Selectors also named Australia's Test pace trio -- Mitchell Starc, and -- and prodigious Twenty20 batsman for the five-match series, starting in on January 14.Hohns said the selection panel wanted to have another look at Lynn, while seeking more consistency from Maxwell."No one is in any doubt about Glenn's ability or his potential to produce match-winning contributions with the bat," Hohns said."What we have wanted from him is more consistency but in his past 20 matches in this format he has averaged 22 and we need more than that from a in the side's batting engine room."He added that Maxwell was "still absolutely in our thoughts" but they opted for Lynn who is now back playing after a hampered him when he was picked against 12 months ago."Chris has been one of the most feared players at domestic level in limited-overs in the past couple of years and we want to see if he can convert that domestic form to the international stage," said Hohns.Hohns said Paine had seized his opportunity behind the stumps during the Ashes after being preferred to"Tim forced his way into the Twenty20 International squad last summer, and after coming back into the Test squad at the beginning of he has made a terrific contribution with bat and gloves," he said."He deserves his opportunity in this form of the game and the challenge for Matthew is to return to the type of form that saw him score an ODI hundred against last summer."Hohns said selectors wanted the firepower of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins in the one-day series and had added extra pacemen and in the squad to share the workload."With our defence of the ICC World Cup just 17 months away, we are seeking to get a squad in place that can form the basis of the line-up for that campaign," Hohns said."At the same time we want to regain ground in the ODI rankings, given we have slipped from the number one position over the past 12 months."There will still be further opportunities for players to force their way into the reckoning for the squad to go to and in 2019."But the sooner we can settle on our best combination and get them playing together and in form on a regular basis then the better our chances will be of retaining the trophy."Australia: (capt), David Warner, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye,

