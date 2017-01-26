Mayawati urges CEC to take cognisance of Ram temple remarks

BJP has accepted defeat and thus, its leaders are raking up religious issues and Ram temple

Lashing out at the for raking up the issue in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BSP chief on Thursday urged the Chief Election Commissioner to take cognisance of the incident as the matter was pending in the Supreme Court.



"The has accepted defeat and thus, its leaders are raking up religious issues and the Ram temple.



"They know that the construction of the is not possible as the matter is still pending in the Supreme Court and yet, attaching the issue with government formation is an attempt to mislead the people," she said.



urged the to take cognisance of such statements as they were "in violation of the Model Code of Conduct as well as Supreme Court orders" and initiate strict action against the saffron party.



Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya had earlier this week raked up the issue saying a "grand" temple will be built in Ayodhya if the managed to secure an outright majority in the upcoming Assembly polls.



Mounting an attack on the Narendra Modi-led Central government, alleged, "About three years have passed and the Modi government has not been able to fulfil even one-fourth of its promises. That is why they took the decision of demonetisation to hide their failure.



"The people are angry with it (BJP) and will give it a befitting reply in the Assembly polls," she claimed while alleging that the was "using religion to grab power".



As regards the ruling Samajwadi Party in the state, claimed that it was in a "bad shape" which could be seen from the action of new SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who kicked off the poll campaign from Sultanpur where polling was due in the fifth phase whereas, the western districts were scheduled to go to polls in the first phase on February 11.

Press Trust of India