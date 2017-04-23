MCD polls: 46% polling till 4 pm

Over 59.12 lakh votes have been polled since the morning.

Around 46 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise till 4 pm today in elections to all the three municipal corporations, with Delhi leading the tally.



According to the State Election Commission, over 59.12 lakh votes have been polled since the morning.



"Around 22.2 lakh people have cast their vote in areas under the Delhi Municipal Corporation," the SEC said.



"Around 46 per cent of the total votes have been polled. In South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) areas 22 lakh votes have been polled, while in East Delhi, the figure stands at 14.8 lakhs," a senior official of the Commission said.



The elections to two wards have been postponed due to death of candidates, so voting is being held in only 270 wards.



Meanwhile, annoyed over the delay in sending poll percentage by the officials concerned, the SEC has decided to issue memo to them.



"There has been a delay on the part of the officials concerned in sending poll percentage data to a control room which has been set up at the SEC headquarters. It has been decided to issue memo to them," an official said.



1,32,10,206 voters entitled to exercise their franchise in electing councillors for 270 wards falling under the three corporations - NDMC (103), SDMC (104) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (63).

Press Trust of India