McDonald's dispute: Singhvi asks CPRL logistics partner to resume ops

Justice G S Singhvi, the on the board, has written to its partner Radhakrishna to resume supplies to the immediately so that the outlets shut in East and North can restart operations.



McDonald's estranged JV partner said nearly all outlets of the chain in East have been shut and several others in the north are on the brink of closure due to discontinuation of supplies by its partner.



All in all, there are over 80 outlets that have been hit by this cut-off in supplies by Radhakrishna Foodland, a move which is seen as a fallout of the ongoing spat between the fast major and CPRL-led Bakshi.is a 50:50 joint venture between McDonald's Pvt Ltd (MIPL) and Bakshi.While the legal tussle between the entities is going on at various forums, including the High Court, the NCLT in July had appointed as the to ensure smooth functioning of the restaurants run by"Justice has written two letters to Radhakrishna asking them to resume supplies, saying it is in the best interest of and all business associates that such advice is heeded and complied with immediately," Bakshi toldBakshi has been fighting for his position since 2013 when he was ousted as of by the US-based chain, which he challenged at the NCLT.The NCLT while reinstating Bakshi to his position appointed Justice as theStating that the cut-off in supplies has not just disrupted and jeopardised the business directly, but is also in contravention of the NCLT order which ordered smooth functioning of CPRL, said.Alleging involvement of the fast chain for the suspension of supplies, Bakshi said: "We can make out who has pressurised them, there is no doubt about that."Meanwhile, a McDonald's said: "This is between and their vendors, not MIPL. Allegation of us being involved in the decision comes from someone with whom we have had ongoing legal disputes."Radhakrishna Pvt Ltd had written to CPRL, saying it is discontinuing the due to reduction in volume and uncertainty of future, among others, as also non-payment of an additional amount of Rs 2 crore.Bakshi, however, said Rs 2 crore were not part of the regular monthly payments and the partner has held back his stock paid for approximately Rs 10 crore.