says it is using fresh in another burger, the latest test by the chain to swap out frozen as it seeks to improve the image of its



The company says the new burger, called Archburger, is being tested in seven restaurants in Tulsa,



held similar tests for fresh Quarter Pounders for about a year before announcing in March that it would roll it out to most of its 14,000 restaurants by the middle of this year. says the latest test is limited, and is seeking feedback from customers.At a sixth of a pound, says the fresh patties used in the Archburger are slightly smaller than those used in the Quarter Pounder.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)