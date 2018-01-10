McGowan has to sell her house to pay legal bills

Rose McGowan, one of the first women to accuse disgraced Weinstein of rape, said she is selling her house to pay for the legal fees to continue her fight against her "monsters". The actor-turned-activist, who will next be seen in a five-part documentary series "Citizen Rose", opened up about the massive financial toll she has taken while fighting her legal battles. "It's really scary, I'm having to sell my house right now to pay legal bills fighting off the monsters," said at press appearance, according to The denied the reports that she signed a non- disclosure agreement with Weinstein as part of a settlement. "I never signed an NDA, actually. That was a mistake the press made, and actually a mistake that I made for a long time," she said. "(I was misinformed) by a that I had signed one, when in fact it turned out I hadn't.

I thought I remember refusing that. I think NDAs, as we're finding out, can be broken," she added. had gone public with her accusation of rape against Weinstein after back-to-back exposes revealed the magnitude of the sexual harassment acts committed by the Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

