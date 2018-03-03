JUST IN
Meghalaya Assembly election result 2018: PWD minister wins East Shillong

Congress candidate Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh defeats her nearest BJP rival Neil Antonio War by over 5,000 votes

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Meghalaya PWD minister and Congress candidate Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh wins from East Shillong constituency defeating her nearest BJP rival Neil Antonio War by over 5,000 votes. Meghalaya Home minister and Congress candidate H Donkupar R Lyngdoh lost to Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) contestant Samlin Malngiang by 622 votes. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27. The Congress leads the march in Meghalaya, ahead in as many as 21 seats, compared with the the BJP's four, at the time this article was being uploaded.

First Published: Sat, March 03 2018. 12:31 IST

