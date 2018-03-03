Meghalaya Assembly election result 2018: PWD minister wins East Shillong

-
ALSO READMeghalaya poll result: Congress leading in 21 seats, way ahead of BJP's 6 Tripura Assembly Election Results 2018: BJP will win 45 seats, says Himanta Tripura assembly election result 2018: BJP may end Left's 25-year rule Assembly election results 2018 LIVE: BJP sweeping Tripura, Nagaland; Congress leads in Meghalaya 75% polling in Nagaland, 67% in Meghalaya: Top 10 developments
-
Meghalaya PWD minister and Congress candidate Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh wins from East Shillong constituency defeating her nearest BJP rival Neil Antonio War by over 5,000 votes. Meghalaya Home minister and Congress candidate H Donkupar R Lyngdoh lost to Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) contestant Samlin Malngiang by 622 votes. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27. The Congress leads the march in Meghalaya, ahead in as many as 21 seats, compared with the the BJP's four, at the time this article was being uploaded.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU