Meghalaya Assembly election result 2018: PWD minister wins East Shillong

Meghalaya PWD minister and candidate Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh wins from East Shillong constituency defeating her nearest rival Neil Antonio War by over 5,000 votes. Meghalaya Home minister and candidate H Donkupar R Lyngdoh lost to Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) contestant Samlin Malngiang by 622 votes. Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27. The leads the march in Meghalaya, ahead in as many as 21 seats, compared with the the BJP's four, at the time this article was being uploaded.