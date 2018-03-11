Meghan Trainor's father to feature on new album

has revealed her father Gary will be a part of her new album. The "All About That Bass" hitmaker, who has not dropped an LP since 2016's 'Thank You', has teased that her dad is featured on one of the tracks from her new album. Speaking during a Q&A, Trainor said,''Any features? Of course. I have a feature. My father.

My dad, Gary Trainor, is featured on one of my songs. It's called 'Good Morning' and I've always wanted my dad to be featured, so it was a big dream. "It's also because I was playing the piano and my nails were clicking and they were like, 'Do you have a bracelet on?' and I was like, 'No, please don't be the nails,' and it was, so I was like, 'Dad, can you play this part for me?' And he did and killed it.'' The 24-year-old also teased that the album is full of ''intense love songs'', but is not sure when the album will be ready for release. ''So many love songs. They're pretty intense love songs. So not your classic, 'Ooh boy I met you and things are great.' It's like, 'I'm down forever to be yours,' you know, very passionate big anthems, big pop songs," she said.

