Mehbooba Mufti nominates 4 general secretaries for PDP

and Chief Minister today nominated four members of the party as its general secretaries.



Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Ved Mahajan, and have been nominated as general secretaries of the party, a said.



"The also nominated as the chief of the party," he said.According to the spokesperson, Iqbal, in addition to his new responsibility, will hold the charge of district president, till further orders.Hussain has been made the party's in-charge of central Kashmir, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)