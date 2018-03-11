Mehbooba seeks Rajnath Singh's intervention in photojournalist Kamran Yousuf's case

Chief Minister today requested to look into the case of -- a -- who is in the NIA custody. "Spoke to @rajnathsingh ji to look into Kamran Yousuf's case.

I've requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding does not get ruined," Mehbooba said on Yousuf, a freelance photojournalist, was arrested by the NIA on September 5 last year for his alleged involvement in stone-pelting incidents. The NIA has alleged he was acting as a conduit for those involved in terror funding. editors guild and journalists in the valley have also sought his release, saying his arrest violated the freedom of the press.

