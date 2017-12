Chief Minister today wished former Vajpayeeon his 93rd birthday and recalled his efforts to bring peace to the state.



"Warm birthday wishes to Vajpayee Ji. A visionary leader who called for peace, progress & prosperity in J&K by imbibing the spirit of Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat & Kashmiriyat, Mehbooba said on



The former coined the slogan, Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat, Kashmiriyat", (humanism, democracy and Kashmirs age-old legacy of Hindu-Muslim amity), in a speech in in an effort to resolve the issue and bring lasting peace to the region.

