Melbourne, Dec 26 (AFP) Scoreboard at the close on day

Scoreboard at the close on day one in the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England in Melbourne on Tuesday:
Australia first innings
C. Bancroft
lbw b Woakes
26
D. Warner
c Bairstow b Anderson 103
U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Broad
17
S. Smith
not out
65
S. Marsh
not out
31
Extras
(1lb, 1nb)
2
Total (3 wickets; 89 overs)
244
Fall of wickets: 1-122, 2-135, 3-160.
Bowling: Anderson 21-8-43-1, Broad 19-6-41-1, Woakes 19- 4-60-1, Moeen 6-0-35-0, Curran 17-5-44-0, Malan 7-1-20-0.
