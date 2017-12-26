JUST IN
Business Standard

Melbourne, Dec 26 (AFP) Scoreboard at the close on day

AFP  |  Melbourne 

Scoreboard at the close on day one in the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England in Melbourne on Tuesday:

Australia first innings


C. Bancroft

lbw b Woakes

26

D. Warner

c Bairstow b Anderson 103

U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Broad

17

S. Smith

not out

65

S. Marsh

not out

31

Extras

(1lb, 1nb)

2

Total (3 wickets; 89 overs)

244

Fall of wickets: 1-122, 2-135, 3-160.

Bowling: Anderson 21-8-43-1, Broad 19-6-41-1, Woakes 19- 4-60-1, Moeen 6-0-35-0, Curran 17-5-44-0, Malan 7-1-20-0.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 13:10 IST

