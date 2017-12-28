Melbourne, Dec 28 (AFP) Scoreboard at the close on day

Scoreboard at the close on day three in the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England, here today:
Australia first innings 327
England first innings (overnight 192-2)
A. Cook
not out
244
M. Stoneman
c and b Lyon
15
J. Vince
lbw Hazlewood
17
J. Root
c Lyon b Cummins
61
D. Malan
lbw b Hazlewood
14
J. Bairstow
c Paine b Lyon
22
M. Ali
c S. Marsh b Lyon
20
C. Woakes
c Paine b Cummins
26
T. Curran
c Paine b Hazlewood
4
S. Broad
c Khawaja b Cummins
56
J. Anderson not out
0
Extras
(b4, lb5, nb3)
12
Total (9 wickets; 144 overs)
491
Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-80, 3-218, 4-246, 5-279, 6-307, 7-366, 8-373, 9-473.
Bowling: Hazlewood 30-5-95-3, Bird 30-5-108-0 (3nb), Lyon 42-9-109-3, Cummins 29-1-117-3, M. Marsh 12-1-42-0, Smith 1-0 -11-0.
