Melbourne, Dec 28 (AFP) Scoreboard at the close on day

Scoreboard at the close on day three in the fourth Ashes Test between and England, here today:



first innings 327



first innings (overnight 192-2)A. Cooknot out244M. Stonemanc and b Lyon15J. Vincelbw Hazlewood17J. Rootc Lyon b Cummins61D. Malanlbw b Hazlewood14J. Bairstowc Paine b Lyon22M. Alic S. Marsh b Lyon20C. Woakesc Paine b Cummins26T. Curranc Paine b HazlewoodS. Broadc Khawaja b Cummins56J. Anderson not outExtras(b4, lb5, nb3)12Total (9 wickets; 144 overs)491Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-80, 3-218, 4-246, 5-279, 6-307, 7-366, 8-373, 9-473.Bowling: Hazlewood 30-5-95-3, Bird 30-5-108-0 (3nb), Lyon 42-9-109-3, Cummins 29-1-117-3, M. Marsh 12-1-42-0, Smith 1-0 -11-0.

