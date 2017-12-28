JUST IN
Melbourne, Dec 28 (AFP) Scoreboard at the close on day

AFP  |  Melbourne 

Scoreboard at the close on day three in the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England, here today:

Australia first innings 327


England first innings (overnight 192-2)

A. Cook

not out

244

M. Stoneman

c and b Lyon

15

J. Vince

lbw Hazlewood

17

J. Root

c Lyon b Cummins

61

D. Malan

lbw b Hazlewood

14

J. Bairstow

c Paine b Lyon

22

M. Ali

c S. Marsh b Lyon

20

C. Woakes

c Paine b Cummins

26

T. Curran

c Paine b Hazlewood

4

S. Broad

c Khawaja b Cummins

56

J. Anderson not out

0

Extras

(b4, lb5, nb3)

12

Total (9 wickets; 144 overs)

491

Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-80, 3-218, 4-246, 5-279, 6-307, 7-366, 8-373, 9-473.

Bowling: Hazlewood 30-5-95-3, Bird 30-5-108-0 (3nb), Lyon 42-9-109-3, Cummins 29-1-117-3, M. Marsh 12-1-42-0, Smith 1-0 -11-0.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 13:30 IST

