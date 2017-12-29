JUST IN
Business Standard

Melbourne, Dec 29 (AFP) Scoreboard on day four in the

AFP  |  Melbourne 

Scoreboard on day four in the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England, here today:

Australia first innings 327


England first innings (overnight 491-9)

A. Cook

not out

244

M. Stoneman

c and b Lyon

15

J. Vince

lbw Hazlewood

17

J. Root

c Lyon b Cummins

61

D. Malan

lbw b Hazlewood

14

J. Bairstow

c Paine b Lyon

22

M. Ali

c S. Marsh b Lyon

20

C. Woakes

c Paine b Cummins

26

T. Curran

c Paine b Hazlewood

4

S. Broad

c Khawaja b Cummins

56

J. Anderson c Bancroft b Cummins

0

Extras (b4, lb5, nb3)

12

Total (all out; 144.1 overs)

491

Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-80, 3-218, 4-246, 5-279, 6-307, 7-366, 8-373, 9-473, 10-491.

Bowling: Hazlewood 30-5-95-3, Bird 30-5-108-0 (3nb), Lyon 42-9-109-3, Cummins 29.1-1-117-4, M. Marsh 12-1-42-0, Smith 1 -0-11-0.

Australia second innings

C. Bancroft

b Woakes

27

D. Warner

not out

40

U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Anderson 11

S. Smith

not out

25

Extras

0

Total (2 wickets; 43.5 overs)

103

Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-65

Bowling: Anderson 11-5-20-1, Broad 7-4-18-0, Woakes 11.5 -6-24-1, Curran 11-3-26-0, Ali 3-0-15-0.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 16:25 IST

