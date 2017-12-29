Melbourne, Dec 29 (AFP) Scoreboard on day four in the

Scoreboard on day four in the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England, here today:
Australia first innings 327
England first innings (overnight 491-9)
A. Cook
not out
244
M. Stoneman
c and b Lyon
15
J. Vince
lbw Hazlewood
17
J. Root
c Lyon b Cummins
61
D. Malan
lbw b Hazlewood
14
J. Bairstow
c Paine b Lyon
22
M. Ali
c S. Marsh b Lyon
20
C. Woakes
c Paine b Cummins
26
T. Curran
c Paine b Hazlewood
4
S. Broad
c Khawaja b Cummins
56
J. Anderson c Bancroft b Cummins
0
Extras (b4, lb5, nb3)
12
Total (all out; 144.1 overs)
491
Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-80, 3-218, 4-246, 5-279, 6-307, 7-366, 8-373, 9-473, 10-491.
Bowling: Hazlewood 30-5-95-3, Bird 30-5-108-0 (3nb), Lyon 42-9-109-3, Cummins 29.1-1-117-4, M. Marsh 12-1-42-0, Smith 1 -0-11-0.
Australia second innings
C. Bancroft
b Woakes
27
D. Warner
not out
40
U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Anderson 11
S. Smith
not out
25
Extras
0
Total (2 wickets; 43.5 overs)
103
Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-65
Bowling: Anderson 11-5-20-1, Broad 7-4-18-0, Woakes 11.5 -6-24-1, Curran 11-3-26-0, Ali 3-0-15-0.
