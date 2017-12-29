Melbourne, Dec 29 (AFP) Scoreboard on day four in the

Scoreboard on day four in the fourth Ashes Test between and England, here today:



first innings 327



first innings (overnight 491-9)A. Cooknot out244M. Stonemanc and b Lyon15J. Vincelbw Hazlewood17J. Rootc Lyon b Cummins61D. Malanlbw b Hazlewood14J. Bairstowc Paine b Lyon22M. Alic S. Marsh b Lyon20C. Woakesc Paine b Cummins26T. Curranc Paine b HazlewoodS. Broadc Khawaja b Cummins56J. Anderson c Bancroft b CumminsExtras (b4, lb5, nb3)12Total (all out; 144.1 overs)491Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-80, 3-218, 4-246, 5-279, 6-307, 7-366, 8-373, 9-473, 10-491.Bowling: Hazlewood 30-5-95-3, Bird 30-5-108-0 (3nb), Lyon 42-9-109-3, Cummins 29.1-1-117-4, M. Marsh 12-1-42-0, Smith 1 -0-11-0.second inningsC. Bancroftb Woakes27D. Warnernot out40U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Anderson 11S. Smithnot out25ExtrasTotal (2 wickets; 43.5 overs)103Fall of wickets: 1-51, 2-65Bowling: Anderson 11-5-20-1, Broad 7-4-18-0, Woakes 11.5 -6-24-1, Curran 11-3-26-0, Ali 3-0-15-0.

