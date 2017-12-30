Melbourne, Dec 30 (AFP) Scoreboard on day five in the

Scoreboard on day five in the fourth Test between and in on Saturday:



first innings 327 (D. Warner 103, S. Smith 76; S. Broad 4-51)



first innings 491 (A. Cook 244 not out, J. Root 61; P. 4-117)second innings (overnight 2-103)C. Bancroftb Woakes27D. Warnerc Vince b Root86U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Anderson11S. Smithnot out102S. Marshc Bairstow b BroadM. Marshnot out29Extras (b4)Total (4 wickets; 124.2 overs)263Fall of wickets: 1-51 (Bancroft), 2-65 (Khawaja), 3-172 (Warner), 4-178 (S. Marsh)Bowling: Anderson 30-12-46-1, Broad 24-11-44-1, Woakes 26-7-62-1, Curran 20-6-53-0, Ali 13.2-2-32-0, Malan 8-1-21-0, Root 3-2-1-1.

