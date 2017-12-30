Melbourne, Dec 30 (AFP) Scoreboard on day five in the

Scoreboard on day five in the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England in Melbourne on Saturday:
Australia first innings 327 (D. Warner 103, S. Smith 76; S. Broad 4-51)
England first innings 491 (A. Cook 244 not out, J. Root 61; P. Cummins 4-117)
Australia second innings (overnight 2-103)
C. Bancroft
b Woakes
27
D. Warner
c Vince b Root
86
U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Anderson
11
S. Smith
not out
102
S. Marsh
c Bairstow b Broad
4
M. Marsh
not out
29
Extras (b4)
4
Total (4 wickets; 124.2 overs)
263
Fall of wickets: 1-51 (Bancroft), 2-65 (Khawaja), 3-172 (Warner), 4-178 (S. Marsh)
Bowling: Anderson 30-12-46-1, Broad 24-11-44-1, Woakes 26-7-62-1, Curran 20-6-53-0, Ali 13.2-2-32-0, Malan 8-1-21-0, Root 3-2-1-1.
