Men to join women's harassment protest at Golden Globes

Male actors will join their female counterparts by wearing black at the Awards to protest against inequality and sexual harassment in Hollywood.



Many women A-listers such as and are planning to wear black gowns at the annual ceremony as a mark of protest, and now male actors have also joined the list, including "Jumanji" star



Johnson confirmed that he plans to join the silent protest by wearing all-black in reply to his stylist Ilaria Urbinati's Instagram post.Urbinati, whose clients include Rami Malek, Donald Glover, Chris Evans, and Tom Hiddleston, had earlier posted, "Because everyone keeps asking me... Yes, the men will be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against inequality at this year's ""At least all my guys will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here," she said.Johnson commented on Urbinati's post with a simple "Yes, we will".The Awards will be hosted TV presenter Seth Meyers next month, and the host has also made it clear that he will not be shying away from the sexual harassment issue."I'm and I'm hosting this year's Golden Globes... and we've got a lot to talk about," Meyer's said in the promo for the awards.The nominations for 75th were announced on December 11, and the ceremony will take place on January 7, 2018.Hollywood has been rocked by a series of sexual harassment scandals that started with a newspaper expose on Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual abuse.Many powerful women such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong'o, and others came forward with their own Weinstein stories.It has also led to the fall of top artistes like Kevin Spacey, and and among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)