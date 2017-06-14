TRENDING ON BS
Mercedes launches two new SUVs priced at Rs 2.17 cr and Rs 1.58 cr

The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 is equipped with a supercharged 5.5-litre V8-petrol engine

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mercedes-AMG G 63
Representational image: Mercedes-AMG G 63. Photo: Twitter

German luxury car maker Mercedes- Benz on  launched two SUVs -- Mercedes-AMG G 63 'Edition 463' and Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 priced at Rs 2.17 crore and Rs 1.58 crore (ex-showroom Pune), respectively.

The launch boosts the company's presence in the performance SUV segment and takes Mercedes-Benz's SUV portfolio to eight products, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

The company's position in luxury performance segment is spearheaded by the AMG sub-brand.

"With today's launch we further strengthen our AMG portfolio in India and are confident of leading the performance segment with fascinating product interventions," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger said.

The new Mercedes-AMG G 63 is equipped with a supercharged 5.5-litre V8-petrol engine and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. It has an electronically limited top speed of 210 km/hr.

The new vehicles are equipped with features such as off- road reduction gear and the electronic traction system enhancing their off-roading capabilities, the company said.

These are the 5th and 6th new introductions within this year by the company so far. Mercedes-Benz India plans to have a similar number of product introductions in India as last year, when it launched 13 new vehicles.

In the January-March quarter, the company had posted its best ever quarterly sales in India at 3,650 units, albeit just a marginal increase from 3,622 units in the year-ago period.

The company's sales stood at 13,231 units in 2016, down 1.8 per cent from 2015.

