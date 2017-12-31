Mercury plummets in most places of Rajasthan

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The minimum temperature plummeted by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius at most places in Rajasthan due to north-westerly winds, a MeT official said.

Fatehpur Shekhawati in Sikar district was coldest with a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius followed by 3 degrees Celsius in Mount Abu.


Sri Ganganagar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, 3.5 in Churu and Pilani, 4 in Sikar, 4.5 in Bhilwara, 5.2 in Alwar, 7.1 in Bikaner and Banasthali, 7.5 in Dabok, 8.8 in Swai Madhopur, 9.3 in Jaipur, 9.5 in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur and 9.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kota and Ajmer, respectively, the official said.

The maximum temperature at most places in Rajasthan was recorded between 20.4 and 27 degrees Celsius.

The weather in the state is likely to remain dry with cold winds flowing in northern Rajasthan in next 24 hours, he added.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 18:20 IST

