Mercury settles below freezing point in Kashmir Valley

Cold conditions returned to after a days relief as the minimum temperature went down last night and the settled below the freezing point across the valley and region.



The night temperature once again went down across division, including region, and stayed below the freezing point at all stations, an of the department here said.



The night temperature had increased across the division on the previous night and settled above the freezing point at several places in the valley.city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius last night down over three degrees from 0.7 degree Celsius the previous night, the said.He said the in in south settled at a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius over a degree down from minus 0.4 degree Celsius the previous night.Kokernag town recorded a low of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius - down from yesterdays 0.4 degree Celsius, he said.Kupwara town in north registered a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius last night a decrease of over two degrees from the previous nights 0.1 degree Celsius, the said.He said the at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north settled at a low of minus 4 degrees Celsiusnearly two degrees colder than the previous nights minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.The night temperature in Pahalgam - the famous health resort which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius over two degrees down from yesterdays minus 0.3 degree Celsius, the said.The night temperature in Kargil, in region of Jammu and Kashmir, decreased nearly six degrees last night as the there settled at a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius from minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, he said.Kargil was the coldest recorded place in Jammu andThe said the nearby Leh town recorded a low of minus 7.1 degrees Celsius, compared to the previous night's minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.is currently under the grip of Chillai-Kalana 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.It ends on January 31 next year, but the cold wave continues even after that in the valley.The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long Chillai- Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold).The Office has forecast mainly dry in for a few days.

