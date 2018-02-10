Met department issues thunderstorms with hailstorms warning in north India

The Met department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms in isolated places in several north Indian states, including Punjab, and western Uttar Pradesh, over the next two days due to an approaching western disturbance. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has also said there could be "heavy snowfall" in and Kashmir and on February 12. "An active Western Disturbance lies over central parts of at present. It is most likely to move over northwest during the next 48 hours.

An induced cyclonic circulation is also very likely to develop over and neighbourhood during next 24 hours," the IMD said. Western disturbance is a non-monsoonal precipitation pattern driven by the westerlies. Interaction between this western disturbance from and lower level easterlies is very likely to take place over plains of northwest and adjoining from February 11. Under the influence of the two systems, "scattered to fairly widespread rain/snowfall" is very likely over western region during February 13. "Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall (is) very likely over north and during February 11-13. Minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-4 degree Celsius over northwest during the next two days," the IMD said. However, no significant change in temperatures in the next 2-3 days is expected in the rest of the country. The IMD has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms that are very likely to take place at isolated places in Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east and Vidarbha on February 11. A similar pattern may be witnessed the next day in the division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Odisha, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Isolated places in and interior Odisha may witness a similar pattern on February 13. " accompanied with gusty winds is like Telangana on Februray 11 and 12," the IMD added. Temperatures are expected to dip after the rain and thunderstorms subside.