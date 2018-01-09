Mevani's Hunkar rally underway in Delhi's Parliament Street

The 'Yuva Hunkar' rally led by spearhead Jignesh Mevani, a newly-elected MLA, began at Street here today, amidst heavy police presence in and around the venue. Although the authorities had maintained till the last minute that Mevani and his supporters did not have permission to hold the event, it seems the rally organisers and Police reached a compromise later. The rally, which began around 1 pm, saw a modest turnout. Former and current student leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, and were present on the stage, metres away from the Street Police Station. and senior Supreme were also present apart from students from JNU, University, University and University among others. The rally seeks to raise the demand for the release of outfit Bhim Army's founder and emphasise on issues like educational rights, employment, livelihood and gender justice. Azad (30) was arrested in June last year from Himachal Pradesh as he is the main accused in Thakur- clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. His supporters turned up with posters bearing his image. The organisers said after the rally, a delegation will walk to Narendra Modi's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg to hand over a copy of the Indian Constitution and the 'Manusmriti' to him, and ask him to choose between the two. Around 2,000 security personnel, including the paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the national capital. A from New district told that additional forces from other districts of the city have been called in. Street has been fortified and water cannon vehicles have been deployed, he said. Yesterday, the city police had said that no permission was given to organise the protest in the city, citing orders of (NGT). Bhushan, however, said in a tweet, "Please don't mislead people @DCPNewDelhi. NGT orders are for Jantar Mantar, not St.

SC has always held right to peaceful protest meetings is a fundamental right. Any attempt by police to stop the #YuvaRally tomorrow will be undemocratic & violation of fundamental rights".

