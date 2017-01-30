Mexican president Pena Nieto gets new diplomatic invitation from US

There's no word yet if Nieto will accept the invitation

Mexican President has a new diplomatic invitation to visit the United States after cancelling a trip to Washington in response to President Donald Trump's plans to build a border this time from a trio of Democratic lawmakers in the heavily Hispanic state of New Mexico.



Democratic state Republican Javier Martinez of Albuquerque on Friday said that Trump's insistence on making pay for a border extension is a threat to centuries-old economic and cultural ties between and the state of New Mexico, including recent investments by taxpayers in the Santa



Teresa-San Jeronimo border crossing that have spurred trade.



Martinez, with state Republicans Bill McCamley of Mesilla Park and Angelica Rubio of Las Cruces, sent a letter Friday inviting to address the New House Chamber during the current legislative session.



"If you look at the way has spoken out against the Mexican president, the country of Mexico, his position to build this very expensive across the border and then his suggestions that it be paid for with a 20 per cent tariff on imports those are all statements and actions that can only be detrimental to the state of New Mexico," said Martinez, an attorney and El Paso native who spent part of his childhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.



There's no word yet if will accept the invitation. The decision by to scrap a planned Jan. 31 meeting with in Washington has boosted the Mexican president's lagging popularity as he struggles to contain rising crime, a sluggish economy and a series of corruption scandals in his party.



Republican New Governor Susana Martinez has avoided criticising on his executive action pushing a border along the border.



A spokesman for Governor Martinez said Friday that she "supports strengthening our border and giving the federal government a variety of tools" to protect residents while declining to comment specifically on the border wall.



The second-term governor of no relation to Javier Martinez said last year that building fences could impact the economy and relationship with trading partners in and farther south.



Martinez was a vocal critic of during the presidential campaign for his derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants and women.



lost the popular vote in New to Democrat by about 8 percentage points.

AP