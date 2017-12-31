MHA raises concern over surprise visit of CMs to states

The Union Home has asked all ministers not tomake surprise visits to other states, saying these might pose a security risk to the visiting dignitary.



In a communication to all secretaries, the conveyed that it has come to know that sometimes minister of a state travels to another state without informing the host



"This is not only compromises the security of the visiting ministers, it can lead to potential embarrassing situations where the security detail accompanying the minister is told that it has no jurisdiction outside the home state," it said.The Home told the secretaries to convey to the respective ministers the need to inform the host state when he or she visits another state in the interests of security.All ministers are 'Z' or 'Z-plus' protectees and as per the laid down procedure, when a minister travels to another state, it is the duty of the host state to provide adequate security to the minister."It is therefore, necessary that when the minister visits other states, they should intimate to the host state their detailed programme so that adequate arrangements of security as well as other arrangements such as accommodation etc. if required, can be made. Even otherwise, it is normal to inform the host," the home told the secretaries.

