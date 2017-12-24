MHA releases Rs 9.21 cr for security maintenance of Parl

The home ministry has released Rs9.21 crore for comprehensive maintenance of the integrated securitysystem at the Estate, an officialsaid.



The amount, released recently, will be spent on annual maintenance of the security apparatus at the complex, including CCTV cameras, access control, personal and baggage screening system, vehicle scanningsystem and explosive detectors, a home ministry officialsaid.



was the target of a terror attack on December13, 2001, when five armed terrorists carrying forged passes drove into the complexin a vehicle.The terrorists, all of whom were linked to the Jaish-e- Mohammed, were engaged by the security personnel and killed. Eight personnel and a also died in the encounter.The attack resulted in a major security upgrade in the Parliamentbuilding, with central forces being deployed in goodstrength outside the complex and nearly Rs 100 crore spent on installation of hi-tech gadgets like boom barriers and tyre busters.The CRPF, the and Parliament's own security staff are currently deployed to guard the complex.The entire house complex is enclosed by an ornamentalred sandstone wall or iron grills with iron gates thatcan be closed when the occasion demands.

