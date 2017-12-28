Michael B Jordan went to a 'dark place' for 'Black Panther'

has said that he was taken to a "dark place" while preparing for his role in the upcoming Marvel "Black Panther".



The "Creed" plays the role of in the Ryan Coogler-directed with playing the titular character.



"It took me to a dark place. Honestly, I can't really go through all I went through to get into it because I want to keep that close to me. But it stuck with me afterwards..."Chadwick's a very talented dude. There's a lot of physical moments and action sequences throughout this that cause us to really challenge ourselves, and also fall deeper into character," Jordan told Empire magazine.Jordan also said that "everybody" can relate to the in some way."It's an all-black cast for the most part and it's set in Africa, but it's universal in so many ways to everybody around the world, so I feel like it's something that everybody can take something from," Jordan said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)