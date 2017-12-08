JUST IN
MiG-21 makes emergency landing at Sanganer Airport

The landing was safe but the runway was blocked for nearly half an hour which affected the operation of a few regular flights

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force today made an emergency landing during a test flight at Sanganer Airport here.

"The MiG-21 aircraft was under repair at the airport and took off for a test flight but it developed some technical snag mid-air and the pilot had to make an emergency landing," Airport Director J S Balhara told PTI.


The landing was safe but the runway was blocked for nearly half an hour which affected the operation of a few regular flights.

Sources said the fighter jet had to land at the airport three-four days back due to some technical problem when it was flying to Jaisalmer from Gwalior.

First Published: Fri, December 08 2017. 15:15 IST

