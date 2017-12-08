MiG-21 makes emergency landing at Sanganer Airport

A Bison aircraft of the today made an emergency landing during a test flight at here.



"The aircraft was under repair at the airport and took off for a test flight but it developed some technical snag mid-air and the pilot had to make an emergency landing," told PTI.



The landing was safe but the runway was blocked for nearly half an hour which affected the operation of a few regular flights.Sources said the fighter jet had to land at the airport three-four days back due to some technical problem when it was flying to Jaisalmer from Gwalior.