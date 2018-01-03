MiG 29K crashes in Goa naval base, civilian flights disrupted

A MiG 29K aircraft of the veered off the runway and crashed inside the base in today, a top said.



The trainee pilot managed to eject safely from the aircraft, which caught fire.



Arrival and departure of civilian flights at the airport were delayed due to the incident, B C H Negi said.The airport is located inside the naval base."All flights are likely to be delayed at Airport as the runway is closed for operations due to Indian Navys urgent operational requirements," airport authorities said onThe incident took place around 12 noon and efforts were on to extinguish the flames.Eyewitnesses said the aircraft veered off the runway before it could take off.Commanding Area Punit Behl confirmed the incident, but said more details would be known later.

