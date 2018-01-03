MiG 29K crashes in Goa naval base, pilot ejects safely

A MiG 29K combat of the caught fire after it veered off the runway at airport, the first such incident involving the Russian-manufactured jet, a senior said.



The trainee pilot managed to eject safely from the aircraft, which crashed inside INS Hansa base while it was trying to take off.



The incident led to operations at the airport being suspended from 12.30 pm to about 1.40 pm.is located inside the naval base.In a statement, the said in that a Board of (BoI) had been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident."An MiG 29K operating from Naval Air Station at was involved in an accident today. The pilot aborted take-off during a training sortie," it said.During deceleration, the veered off the end of runway and caught fire. The pilot jettisoned the canopy and egressed the safely, it added.The said the fire was expeditiously doused by the"The runway at was cleared and services were restored expeditiously," it said."When the pilot was taking off, there was some malfunction in the which we will have to investigate," Real Admiral Punit K Bahl, Commanding Area (FOGA), toldDue to the malfunction, the aircraftcould not take off.There was little fire and smoke at the aircraft, which was brought under control."This is the first main incident of the MiG 29K since the time it was inducted," Bahl said."It is too premature to say whether this washuman or machine error, because we have to investigate, which will take some time," he added.According to B C H Negi, the incident happened 10 minutes before a civilian was scheduled to land.The Russian-made MiG 29K was inducted in the forces on May 11, 2016 after the decommissioning of the SeaThe is currently integrated on-board carrier INS Vikramaditya and performs the role of strike fighter and air defence for theEyewitnesses said the veered off the runway before it could take off.

