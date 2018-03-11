Militants attack CRFP post in Kulgam, no casualties reported

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Suspected militants reportedly hurled a grenade on a CRPF guard post in south Kashmir's Kulgam district this evening, but there was no damage, police said. "Apparently militants hurled a grenade on a guard post of 18 bn (battalion) CRPF (at Damhaal Hanjipora) in Kulgam," Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter page. A police party has reached the spot and investigations into the incident have been taken up, police said. "No loss of life or property reported," the tweet said.

First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 21:05 IST

