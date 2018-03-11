Militants attack CRFP post in Kulgam, no casualties reported

Suspected militants reportedly hurled a grenade on a CRPF guard post in south Kashmir's Kulgam district this evening, but there was no damage, police said. "Apparently militants hurled a grenade on a guard post of 18 bn (battalion) CRPF (at Damhaal Hanjipora) in Kulgam," Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter page. A police party has reached the spot and investigations into the incident have been taken up, police said. "No loss of life or property reported," the tweet said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU