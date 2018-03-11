Militants attack CRFP post in Kulgam, no casualties reported

Suspected militants reportedly hurled a grenade on a CRPF post in south Kashmir's district this evening, but there was no damage, police said. "Apparently militants hurled a grenade on a post of 18 bn (battalion) CRPF (at Damhaal Hanjipora) in Kulgam," Zone Police said on its official page. A police party has reached the spot and investigations into the incident have been taken up, police said. "No loss of life or property reported," the tweet said.

