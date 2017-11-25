JUST IN
Militants kill soldier on leave, riddle body with bullets in Kashmir

Irfan was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by militants and later killed

Agencies  |  Srinagar 

Kashmir
Body of 23-year old Territorial Army jawan Irfan Ahmad Dar found in Shopian. Dar was on a vacation & had gone missing yesterday

Militants abducted and killed a 23-year-old Territorial Army jawan and his bullet-riddled body was found on Saturday in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the Army said.

The body was recovered from an orchard area in Watmullah Keegam area of Shopian, an Army official said.


He said the deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Sezan Keegam.

According to police, Irfan was posted in the border town of Gurez in Bandipora. He had come home on leave.

"It looks like a militant killing but we are finding out the exact motive behind the soldier's murder," police said

Irfan was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by militants and later killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned Irfan's killing.

"Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed, a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian. Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the Valley," Mehbooba said on Twitter.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the Territorial Army jawan's killing.

"The murder of young Irfan Dar is a very tragic & reprehensible act. My unqualified condemnation & heartfelt condolences to his family," he tweeted.

