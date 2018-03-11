Mindy Kaling calls parenthood journey 'profound and strange'

Kaling has described her journey into parenthood as "profound and strange". The 38-year-old actor, who gave birth to daughter in December last year, said she was a changed woman as she was "not a kid person" earlier, FemaleFirst reported. "It's really profound and strange. I was not a kid person at all.

I was the person, if you had a baby at a party, I would go up to them and shake their hand and be like, 'Hello.' So I didn't know (or) understand how to be around babies. "I was on planes (and) when babies would cry, I would be mad at the families. Now I'm like, 'Let them cry, let them do whatever they want. They can sit on me and poop if they want.' Now I know more," Kaling said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert". The also joked that her three-month-old daughter does not recognise her as she was busy promoting her latest release, "A Wrinkle In Time". "She's often like, 'Who dat?' to me because I've been a little busy promoting this movie," she added.

