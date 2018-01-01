Minibus falls into sea near Shanghai, killing 7 people

-
ALSO READChina c.bank frees up cash for banks ahead of Lunar New Year China regulator flags greater scrutiny on chips after price surge China investigating head of online finance platform that handled $7.6 billion China to build Mars village China's first homegrown amphibious aircraft makes maiden flight
-
A Chinese state news agency says seven people were killed when a minibus fell into the sea in a city north of Shanghai.
The Xinhua News Agency says 10 people were aboard the minivan when it crashed in Qidong early today.
Xinhua said one survivor was being treated at a hospital and the other two had no life-threatening injuries.
It said the cause of the accident was under investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU