BJP dismisses Lalu's demand for probe into Vajpayeel's health

RJD is a junior alliance partner of JD(U) headed by Kumar in Bihar: Radha Mohan Singh

is not taken seriously by anyone, Union minister Radha Mohan Singh said today, rejecting the RJD supremo's demand to probe the health condition of former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee.



The Agriculture Minister said Lalu is the leader of an opposition party and "has to oppose on everything".



"He (Lalu) is not taken seriously by anyone...Even Chief minister does not take him seriously," he said.



His reply came in response to a question by reporters here on Lalu's allegation in Rae Bareli yesterday that Vajpayee has been put on intoxicants and sidelined from



To a question on Nitish Kumar's closeness with BJP, Singh, who belongs to Bihar, said his future course of actions can only be guessed. He did not elaborate.



To a question, the minister said does not discriminate on communal lines and does not believe in encouraging anyone on the basis of religion.



The agriculture minister claimed that the "unnatural alliance" between SP and Congress has only helped in these elections.



Attacking Akhilesh Yadav, he said his ministry wrote ten letters for setting up 21 new 'krishi vigyan kendras' but none came up because of the "wrong stance" of the UP government.



On the black money issue, he said be it Mayawati or Congress President Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, no one will be spared if found guilty.

Union Minister Uma Bharti also dismissed Lalu Prasad's statement on Vajpayee's ill-health as "simply laughable".



At a press conference in Lucknow, she said, "Lalu should go and meet family members of Atalji to get a clear picture.

