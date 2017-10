Didn't see Jaya in hospital; ready to depose, says TN minister

minister Vellamandi on Sunday said he did not see late chief minister during her hospitalisation last year and offered to depose before the one-man inquiry commission set up to probe her demise.



"I did not see (Jayalalithaa) when she was in the We could go only upto the second storey of the hospital. After that no one was allowed (into her room)," he told reporters here.



Natarajan, the Tourism Minister, said he was ready to record this before the inquiry commission."I will tell this truth to the commission, if they summon me and ask me. In fact all the ministers are ready to depose before the commission," he added.The state had last month named retired Madras High judge justice A Arumugasamy as the one-man commission of inquiry to probe the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation of Jaylalalithaa on September 22, 2016 and treatment provided till her demise on December 5 last.Some leaders, including Ministers, had recently come up with contradicting claims over access to during her hospitalisation.While senior Minister Dindigul Srinivasan was the first to say that they did not see Jayalalithaa, some of his ministeral colleagues backed his stand while a few others had said they had met the then party supremo in hospital.