Minister, top cop moonlight as musicians at Governor's soiree

Following a suggestion by the Prime Minister, Sinha has been holding 'moonlight soirees' at the for the past few months.



One such program, held on the full-moon night yesterday, saw a and the enthralling the audience with their musical talents.



While Fisheries sang an Indian classical 'raga' or two, of Police played, on flute, songs dedicated to the moon at the program 'Chand Ke Saath', curated by Sinha, last night."After taking oath as governor, I had prime Modi and told him that I don't want to just sit in the but want to do something for the state," the told the gathering."He asked me if we can arrange programs in every village and town where people will sit under the star-lit sky and discuss some local issue," she said.officials too can be part of such sessions which should include cultural programs, the PM suggested."It is very soothing to sit under the star-lit sky. Being governor, I thought rather than going to village panchayats, I will start the experiment at the itself," Sinha said.She has organised seven such soirees so far.DGP Chander opened the program with his flute performance."I was told by the only yesterday, when I went to wish her on New Year, that I will have to play the flute at the program," Chander told afterwards. "She suggested I play songs with references to the moon," he added.This is not the first time the top cop has shown his musical side. He has played the flute on other occasions too. "I love playing the flute and I do it everyday. It is a stress-buster for me," he said.Palyekar, who belongs to the Forward Party, started his performance with Rag Kalyan, and ended with Rag Bhairavi.A disciple of late Jitendra Abhisheki, Palyekar said he felt nostalgic about the time when he gave stage performances and rehearsed for eight hours a day, which his schedule doesn't permit now."I could not sing after I was elected as MLA. I performed after a year last night," he said.

