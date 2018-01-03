Minor raped by cousin

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teenage cousin brother in a village in area here, police said today.



The incident took place yesterday night when the girl had gone to temple with her 17-year-old cousin brother, who later took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.



When the girl reached home she narrated the incident to family members, who registered an FIR against the accused, who has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)