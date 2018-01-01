Minor raped by juvenile in a field

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a seventh class student in a field in the Purkazi area of the district, police said here today



According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, her minor daughter has gone to the field yesterday to collect grass where the juvenile accused raped her.



The 14-year-old boy has been booked under the relevant sections of the (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Omkar Singh, outpost incharge.

