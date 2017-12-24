Minor raped by two

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youth here following which both the accused were arrested, police said today.

The girl was allegedly abducted by Shami Raj (22) and Deepak Kumar (19) from an open field near her house in Domana area on Friday and raped, a police official said.


He said a case was registered on the complaint of the girl's family yesterday and both the accused were arrested.

First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 14:00 IST

