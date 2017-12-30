Miscreants loot Rs 12 lakh from bank in Gopalganj

Armed miscreants looted around Rs 12 lakh from a in Bihar's district today, police said.



(SHO) of station, Awadhesh Kumar said eight armed miscreants barged into Sasamusa bazar branch of National and looted around Rs 12 lakh kept in bank's chest at gun point and decamped with the money.



Prima facie, it seems that miscreants have looted around Rs 12 lakh from bank's chest but the exact amount of loot could be known only after the proper counting of currency is completed, he said.On the basis of CCTV footage, police have identified the involvement of three persons in the loot incident and efforts are on to nab them, police sources said.

