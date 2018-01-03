Misty morning in Delhi; train operations disrupted

Delhiites woke up to a morning today with a thick blanket of enveloping the national capital, forcing cancellation of 21 trains and delaying 59.



The minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.



The visibility was recorded at 500 meters at 5.30 AM which improved to 800 meters at 8.30 AM, a Meteorological Department said.The humidity was recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 AM.The office has forecast clear skies for the day."The maximum temperature is likely to hover at 18 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17.7 and 8.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)