ODI captain Mithali Raj reaches second spot in ICC ODI rankings for women

Tirupati Devasthanam increases budget estimate to Rs 2,878 crore in 2017-18
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj. Photo: Twitter

India's one-day captain Mithali Raj and top batter Harmanpreet Kaur were placed 2nd and 10th in the International Cricket Council (ICC) batswomen's rankings released after the World Cup qualifier that ended on Tuesday.

Meg Lanning of Australia leads the charts with 804 points while Raj with 733 points is second in the list. Harmanpreet, known for her towering sixes is 574 in the list.

In the women's list, Jhulan Goswami, who did not play the Qualifiers due to injury, is placed 3rd in the bowler's list behind Marizanne Kapp of South Africa and Stefanie Taylor of West Indies. Left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht is eighth in the list.

Jhulan is also seventh in the list of all-rounders while Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma are 19th and 20th in the list.

