Not overly concerned about protectionism: Sunil Mittal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sunil Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel
As the US under President Donald Trump turns more protectionist, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, on Friday asked if India should say no to Facebook and Google just because it has similar homegrown apps.
 
Not overly concerned about protectionism as his business is “rooted in the domestic market”, Mittal highlighted that it was unfair that movement of Indian workers gets restricted, while foreign firms make huge profits in India.


 
“If you come to a situation where skilled workers which actually drive your economy back home are going to be denied (entry) or Indian companies are forced to pay a particular salary just to become uncompetitive in those countries, I think that becomes an affirmative action against the companies that want to do trade there,” he said.
 
He was responding to a question on how he would react if Bharti Airtel was not allowed to operate in certain geographies.  

