Mizoram seeks talks with Assam to normalise border situation

The government has described as "serious" the situation of the disputed border areas with Assam, and urged the neighbouring state to hold talks to reduce tension. Chief Secretary Arvind Ray, in a letter, to Alok Kumar, of Assam, last evening proposed that the two deputy commissioners of district in and district in should hold talks before March 15 to normalise the situation. Ray and Kumar also had a telephonic conversation on the matter yesterday. talked to his counterpart Lal Thanhawla on the matter, and suggested that both the sides withdraw from the disputed site. The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), comprising Mizoram's apex student body leaders and activists, have been camping in the disputed area with an attempt to construct a rest house inside the land of the first following the latter's wife donating the land to the student organisation. While the Police claimed that a Mizo student was injured in firing by Police at Zopui, the Police denied the charge saying that they had only pushed back the intruders from yesterday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)