MNCs have sleepless nights because of Patanjali: Yoga guru Ramdev

He adds that no MNC comes to give money with love for India, they are here to earn profits

Yoga guru on Thursday said it was because of that multi-national companies (MNCs) have sleepless nights.



"No MNC comes here to give you money, they have no love for India, they are here to earn profits. They bring Re 1 with them and take back Rs 100 with them. It is because of Patanjali, all these MNCs have sleepless nights," said at the 7th 'Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad' in Pune.



The yoga guru was addressing a gathering on the topic "Multinational Corporations: Saviours or Saboteurs?".



Stating that does not need MNCs, said is self-reliant as far as science and technology, capital and resources are concerned.



"Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) went around the world seeking (Foreign Direct Investment). Everyone knows how much came in and ultimately he has to bring out the money from here through demonetisation," said on a lighter note.



He also said that he is taking the Group to and African countries and one day he will take the venture to Pakistan.



"People say that I will be opposed in other countries. I (referring to Group) have been to Nepal, will be going to and African countries and one day will go to Pakistan as well. Whatever profit earned there in these countries will be given for the welfare of the poor and if I do this, why would I be opposed in these countries," added.



He further said his thinking is "scientific, secular and universal" and if he helps these countries with science and technology, knowledge and experience, there is no chance of him being opposed in these countries.



"We should help poor countries. If poverty of Pakistan is eradicated, that country will never be the enemy of India," said Ramdev.



He added, "poor nations are being forced to fight each other and advantage is taken off their poverty".



"Illiteracy and poverty are the main issues of the world. If poverty and illiteracy are over, that nation will never resort to war," said the yoga guru.



Meanwhile, also said, "We will build world's biggest university in with Patanjali's money.

