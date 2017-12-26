Mobile cos seek 6 more months to sell pre-GST stock, avail input tax credit

Mobile handset companies, under the aegis of Indian Cellular Association, have sought additional six months to liquidate pre- so that they can avail credit.



The deadline to avail credit by mobile firms on handsets manufactured before July 1 is December 31, 2017.



"Our feedback is that the six-month July-December 2017 period is insufficient to liquidate the old stock... at least 20-30 per cent stock is still in pipeline in the vast under 35 jurisdictions," ICA said in a letter to Minister on December 23.The ICA has sought an extension of time period by at least 6 months, saying by that time the stock will be exhausted.Mohindroo said there will be no loss as such since duty has already been paid on the products and facility to avail credit for the unlimited duration is available in the regime."There is no reason why the trade should be denied similar carry forward in the cases of unrebated taxes suffered in the pre- regime," he said.The Indian industry size in the current year is estimated at Rs 1.5 lakh crore and the number of transactions in the industry will be at least 4-5 times of this value, since the same item changes hands several times in the from raw material to finished goods and then to the wholesalers, distributors, retailers and consumers, the ICA letter said."There is a lot of resentment in the trade on this and we understand that some parties have gone to the and have secured interim relief. Others too may have gone to court to have the judgement extended to them also. Petitions on the same lines are being filed before the in the other jurisdictions. Even the may be seized of the matter," he said.Mohindroo said that extension of deadline till June 30, 2018 will ease the transition to and give relief without hurting industry and trade.