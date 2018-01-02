Moderate intensity earthquake in Palghar

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A moderate intensity earthquake hit some areas of the neighbouring Palghar district in the early hours today, an IMD official said.

No loss of life or damage to property was reported so far, he said.


The quake, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, occurred at 2.21 am, the official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said.

Its epicentre was 19.8 degree North (longitude) and 73.1 degree East (Latitude) and the tremors were felt in Vikramgarh, Vada and Javhar areas of Palghar, he said.

Palghar's district disaster management cell chief Vivekananda Kadam said mild tremors were felt in some villages last month also when some houses developed cracks on the walls.

