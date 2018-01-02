Moderate intensity earthquake in Palghar

A moderate intensity earthquake hit some areas of the neighbouring district in the early hours today, an said.



No loss of life or damage to property was reported so far, he said.



The quake, measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, occurred at 2.21 am, the of the Meteorological Department (IMD) here said.Its epicentre was 19.8 degree North (longitude) and 73.1 degree East (Latitude) and the tremors were felt in Vikramgarh, Vada and Javhar areas of Palghar, he said.Palghar's said mild tremors were felt in some villages last month also when some houses developed cracks on the walls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)