Modi and Cong leaders as different as the hair of a moustache

Invoking a rustic Hindi phrase, Singh has said that Modi and leaders were as different as the hair of a moustache and that of a tail.



He was addressing workers at Kolaras in this district two days ago.



Talking about the challenge posed by the opposition party in with the help of Hardik Patel and others, said, "The difference between the and leaders is akin to the difference between the hair of moustache and hair of tail. (Pradhan Mantri aur netaon-ke beech moonch aur poonch ke baal jaisa antar hai). The would not be able to bridge this gap."When contacted, the told today, "I haven't named any (Congress) I was referring to the difference between the personalities of Modi and leaders."In his address to workers, also dubbed the as the party of a single family."The members of (only) one family can become the of the party but in BJP, a person from a tea seller's family can become the This doesn't mean there are no capable leaders in the Congress, but they don't get the opportunity due to its dynastic politics," said.Results in and Assembly elections showed that people were with Modi, he said.described senior from the state Jyotiraditya Scindia as a "tourist Parliamentarian" who arrives as a tourist and returns after performing 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony for projects.The MP, however, doesn't tell people which government funded these projects, the added.Later, speaking to reporters after the workers' gathering, said there was no anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, and the would retain power in the state.He expressed confidence about the saffron party's victory in the upcoming by-polls to seats.By-elections to Kolaras and Mungaoli were necessitated by the demise of sitting MLAs Yadav and Kalukheda, respectively.

