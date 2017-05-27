Modi govt compromising with the country's security: Chavan

Chavan also questioned the Centre for its failure to generate jobs and enhancing industrial sector

Senior leader on Friday accused the Centre of compromising the security of the country and questioned the foreign and internal security policy of the BJP-led



He also said that the country was facing worst ever crisis after Modi became the Prime Minister.



"You are aware of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. is facing the same situation and Naxal attacks have increased manifold. There is tension with and China, ties with Nepal and Russia have been hit, compromise is being made with security of the country," he told reporters.



Holding Modi responsible for the prevailing situation in the country, he said prime minister wants to run the single headedly even as he lacks the talent.



"He is not allowing anybody to work freely. Modi talked about new direction during his oath taking ceremony and invited prime minister of Nawaz Sharif," he said.



He made a sudden stop-over at that country, sari-shawl diplomacy started and he was of the thought that everything will be alright as he had developed a personal relation with Sharif, Chavan said, adding "but he forgot that Army and its ISI decides its relation with India and not its premier".



Referring to India's relation with Nepal, he said never in the history such deterioration had happened in the ties between the two countries.



" is brow beating us every time. and relation is developing CPEC and 'One Road One Belt' initiative is being talked about. Everyone else is becoming part of it and the is rubbing its hands," he said, adding Russia is coming closer to and conducted military exercise there.



Chavan said that we are unable to understand where we are going. "I feel the entire failure is because of the PM as he had taken the whole work of external affairs in his own hands sidelining Sushma swaraj," he said.



Continuing his attack on the BJP-led Centre on its third anniversary, he said had failed on every front and failed to fulfil its poll promises.



"Nowadays, you are not hearing the prime minister talking about fighting corruption in his public addresses. It is because his got exposed due to various scandals in BJP-led states. The height of the affairs is that there is no inquiry or progress in any of these cases," he alleged.



Speaking about Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, dam construction scandal in Arunachal Pradesh, petroleum corporation scam in Gujarat, mining scam in Rajasthan and money laundering in Chattisgarh, he said these exposed the at the Centre which had promised to fight corruption and black money.



He said the UPA received names of 1,400 people who have offshore accounts through Germany.



"After the change of government, got the files, but there is no progress. 500 names of Indian nationals surfaced in Panama papers but not a single case was registered, leave aside making some arrests."



He said it is on record that facilitated safe passage to former IPL chief Lalit Modi and business tycoon Vijay Mallya out of the country.



Terming demonetisation as a biggest scam, Chavan said the claimed having taken the step to end fake currency, terrorism and black money.



"There is no end to corruption, black money was deposited in banks and made white. Money was spent in huge amounts in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab elections recently. From where money has come?" he asked and said RBI is not revealing how many notes have been printed and how many notes were returned.



He said fake currency notes, printed in Pakistan, have been seized in large numbers after demonetisation.



"Will Modi again go for demonetisation of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes? " the leader said.



He said $753 million incomes was generated through export from agriculture sector in 2003-04 which was enhanced to $3,295 million during the UPA but the has brought down the export to $1,338 million.



Chavan also questioned the for its failure to generate jobs and taking industrial sector to new heights.



"Modi had promised to generate 2 crore jobs each year. Where are the 6 crore jobs? If you view figures, only 1.35 crore jobs were created in 2015," he said, adding demonetisation has dealt a severe below to the unorganised sector.



He claimed that the youth of the country is frightened as to see his future bleak.



"Youth are feeling directionless. Chavan also lashed out at the for its failure to provide relief to the people as falling oil prices resulted benefit to the tune of $40 million to the



Press Trust of India