Modi inaugurates super-specialty hospital in Tamil-dominated Dickoya town

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a Rs 150 crore super-speciality hospital
in Sri Lanka
built with India's assistance in Dickoya, home to a large Tamil community
who are of Indian-origin.
Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the country, took a tour of the hospital
soon after the inauguration in the presence of medical staff who showed him around the premises.
"Health and well being of people of Sri Lanka
- a shared priority. PM Modi inaugurates Dickoya
Glengairan Hospital
in Central Province," said Gopal Baglay, Spokesperson with the Ministry of External Affairs.
Dickoya, famous for tea plantation, is home to Tamil speaking Indian-origin population.
This is Modi's second visit to Sri Lanka
in two years. He arrived yesterday primarily to attend the International Vesak Day celebrations and his visit is aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.
