Modi inaugurates super-specialty hospital in Tamil-dominated Dickoya town

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a Rs 150 crore super-speciality in built with India's assistance in Dickoya, home to a large who are of Indian-origin.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the country, took a tour of the soon after the inauguration in the presence of medical staff who showed him around the premises.

"Health and well being of people of - a shared priority. PM Modi inaugurates Glengairan in Central Province," said Gopal Baglay, Spokesperson with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sri Lankan President attended the function with Modi.

Dickoya, famous for tea plantation, is home to Tamil speaking Indian-origin population.

This is Modi's second visit to in two years. He arrived yesterday primarily to attend the International Vesak Day celebrations and his visit is aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and