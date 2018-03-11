Modi, Macron to visit Varanasi tomorrow

and French will jointly inaugurate a solar plant in district and also visit the here tomorrow, said an here. will receive the French President, who will arrive by a special plane at the here tomorrow morning, said. From the airport, both the leaders will fly by a helicopter to ,where they will jointly inaugurate the 75-megawatt solar plant and then will return back to The two leaders are scheduled to visit the facilitation Centre at Badalalpur here. Both the leaders will also visit the Assi ghat, where they will enjoy a boat ride from Assi to Dashashwamedh ghat and will then head to the , where will host a dinner for the French president, said. will leave the hotel for the DLW helipad and the French will stay at the hotel for the next few hours after which he will fly back to by the his special plane. From DLW helipad, will reach the Manduadih railway station by road, where he will flag off the Varanasi- intercity train. The will also address a public meeting and then will fly back to from the airport, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)